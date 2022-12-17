Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $27.34 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Verasity has a total market cap of $27.34 million and $3.20 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011537 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

