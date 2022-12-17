Verge Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.14 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Verge has a market capitalization of $43.91 million and $7.14 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,701.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00383711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023745 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00847569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00096207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00614616 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00274085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,090,513 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

