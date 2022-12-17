Veritaseum (VERI) One Day Volume Hits $20,137.38

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $38.98 or 0.00233459 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $83.80 million and $20,137.38 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.48 or 0.05130780 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00485622 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,808.73 or 0.28773320 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

