Vertcoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $55,438.16 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,681.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00400172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.00836620 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00610163 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00275027 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,683,572 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.