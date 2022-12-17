Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $29,327.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,683.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00381689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00848598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00613928 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00274657 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,687,647 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

