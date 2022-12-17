VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.34. 4,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

