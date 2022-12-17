VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CID opened at $28.83 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

