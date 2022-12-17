VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIL opened at $36.66 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter.

