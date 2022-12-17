VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.004.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

QQQN opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $34.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $564,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter.

