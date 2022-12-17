VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.281 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CSF opened at $54.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

