Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in November

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CYBBF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 175 ($2.15) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

