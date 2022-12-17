VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 16,204 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

