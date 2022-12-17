Vistra Corp. (VST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 29th

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Vistra Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VST opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. Vistra has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

