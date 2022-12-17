Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.47

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 12774188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after buying an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

