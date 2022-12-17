Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raises Dividend to $1.35 Per Share

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.3469 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VWAGY opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.79. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VWAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €230.00 ($242.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($184.21) to €177.00 ($186.32) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

