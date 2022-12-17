Vow (VOW) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00004129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $107.93 million and $348,318.13 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

