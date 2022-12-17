Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IHD opened at $5.30 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

