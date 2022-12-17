Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of IHD opened at $5.30 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.
Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.