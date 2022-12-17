Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

IGD stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

