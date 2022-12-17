Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
IGD stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
