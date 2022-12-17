VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.00 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $49.09 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VRES has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00040062 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00228579 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00001394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

