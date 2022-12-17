VRES Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.50 Billion (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $20.50 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00227582 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About VRES

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00001394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $82.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

