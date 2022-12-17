Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Cut by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

