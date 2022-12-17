Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 117.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

