Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

WMT stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

