Wanchain Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $29.45 million and $910,945.04 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00071040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021987 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

