Wanchain Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $29.36 million and approximately $647,798.64 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.