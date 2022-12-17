Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $826,497.25

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $29.40 million and $826,497.25 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00071071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021885 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

