Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th.
Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.48. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
