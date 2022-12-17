Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

