WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $111.85 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. WAX has a total market cap of $111.85 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,112,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,302,927,198.720308 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04847872 USD and is down -11.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,861,438.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

