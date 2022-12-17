Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $98.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ED opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.