Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $109.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WEC. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

