West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.88. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after purchasing an additional 236,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

