Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Lowered by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

