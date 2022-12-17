Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $7.01. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 17,645 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGYF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.