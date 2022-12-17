Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $7.01. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 17,645 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGYF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
