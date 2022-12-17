WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $694,055.82 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.28 million and $694,055.82 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00398350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00032051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023554 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000962 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017596 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,526,970 coins and its circulating supply is 762,059,203 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

