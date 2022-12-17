WhiteCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.28 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.28 million and $702,419.43 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00383613 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001042 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017636 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,538,970 coins and its circulating supply is 762,071,203 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

