WhiteCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.39 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.39 million and $705,720.37 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00386252 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00032145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023588 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017702 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,548,865 coins and its circulating supply is 762,081,098 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

