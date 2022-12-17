Wiser Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,896. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

