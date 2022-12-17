Woodstock Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. 90,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
