Woodstock Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. 90,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.