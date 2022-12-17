Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.70.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

