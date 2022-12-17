WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0438 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $437.67 million and $42.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.17 or 0.01433211 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009444 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031568 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.68 or 0.01681959 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001160 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04384312 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $38.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

