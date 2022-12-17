Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $236.97

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $236.97 or 0.01419572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $908.10 million and approximately $165.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,832,170 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

