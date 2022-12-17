YUSD Stablecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $180,977.77 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.14 million and approximately $180,977.77 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99991044 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $236,271.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

