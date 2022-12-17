Zambesigold Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00004153 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $77.05 million and $86,170.37 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

