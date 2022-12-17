Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) versus Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Head to Head Review

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Advantage Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.05 -$527.78 million ($1.16) -31.08 Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.17 $54.49 million $0.22 8.59

Advantage Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -3.01% -3.16% -1.92% Advantage Solutions 1.72% 6.80% 3.03%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Zillow Group and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zillow Group and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Advantage Solutions 0 3 0 0 2.00

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.18%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 199.82%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

