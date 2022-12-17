Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $49.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

