1,469 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,285,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.33.

Shares of LPLA opened at $206.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

