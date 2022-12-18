180 Life Sciences Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 19th (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 19th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 19th.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

180 Life Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,971. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.34.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Further Reading

