2,613 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $144.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.62. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.