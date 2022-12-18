2,679 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 0.2% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

